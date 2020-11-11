|
FARRELL, Bernard Wayne (Wayne). Peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt on 3 November 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Lesley. Much loved father and father-in- law of Katrina and Cam, Lisa, Justine and Darren, Glen (dec) and Craig (dec). Adored Poppa of Alex, Matt, Angus, Libby and Charlotte. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Daphne. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Pam (dec) and John Hair, Dexter and Linda. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. In accordance with Wayne's wishes a private cremation followed by a memorial service was held in the Wesley Centre, Upper Hutt on Friday 6 November. All messages to "The Farrell Family", c/- P O Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton Tel (04) 566 3103 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020