LEWIS, Beryl Ivy (nee Butler and Long). Peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on August 26, 2020. In her 73rd year. Beloved wife of the late Morgan. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Nick and Robyn Long (Perth), and Bernie and Dave Edwards (Perth). A loved grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved daughter of Gordon and the late Ruth Butler (Levin) and loved sister and sister in law of Ian and Jude, Ross and Corinna, and Marian (deceased). Dearly loved aunty "Bee" of all her many nieces and nephews. Loved step Mum of Sandra and Rob, and Michelle and Colin. "A Dear Friend of Many" Beryl will be sadly missed. In accordance with Beryl's wishes a private family farewell has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2020