|
|
HARRISON, Beverley Denyse (Bev)(nee Brewer). On 29th August 2020 at Summerset Home aged 88 years. Loved Wife of the late Trevor. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in- law of Andrea and Colin Bishop, Brent and Sue, Ray and the late Denyse. Much loved Nana of Raewyn, Daniel; Kimberley, Stacey; Jarred, and Glenn. Loved Great Nan of all her Great Grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Bev's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation. Due to current restrictions a maximum of 100 people are able to attend Bev's Service. The Service will be Webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz 'Watch Funeral Online' Link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2020