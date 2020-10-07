|
HARRISON Beverley Bev's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very special mum. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. Thank you to the medical team at Whanganui Hospital, Summerset Rest Home and James Forrest and his wonderful team. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020