HISCOX, Beverly Anne. Tragically taken from us on Sunday 7th June 2020 aged 66 years. Cherished daughter of Larry and the late Eileen Stent. Dearly loved wife of Mike. Loved and adored mother and mother-in- law of Lee and Willie, Amy and Ricky, Michelle, Vicki and John, and Jo and Paul. Forever loved Nanny to Mackenzie, Mason, Mia, Alysha, Kaden, Luka, Blake, Kace, Troy, and JJ. Loving sister to Ian, Kevin and Margo. Much loved aunty to Jarred, Hayley, Logen, and Hunter "Loved and remembered always by her family and the many hearts of all who knew her"
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 12, 2020