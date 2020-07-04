Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Boyd WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyd Vincent WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Boyd Vincent WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Boyd Vincent. Passed away peacefully at New Vista on Thursday, 2nd July 2020, in his 100th year. Beloved husband of the late Winnifred. Loved father and father-in- law of Colin and Jenny, Helen and Michael McCurdy, and Lucille and Mark Downward. Special Grandpa of Joshua and Fran, Charlotte and Lukus, Courtney, and Nicholas and Nicola. Grandpa Boyd of Paige, and Tyler, Great Grandpa of Adeline, Quinn; and Allirah. A funeral service for Boyd will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui, on Wednesday, the 8th of July 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Boyd's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -