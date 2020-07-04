|
WRIGHT, Boyd Vincent. Passed away peacefully at New Vista on Thursday, 2nd July 2020, in his 100th year. Beloved husband of the late Winnifred. Loved father and father-in- law of Colin and Jenny, Helen and Michael McCurdy, and Lucille and Mark Downward. Special Grandpa of Joshua and Fran, Charlotte and Lukus, Courtney, and Nicholas and Nicola. Grandpa Boyd of Paige, and Tyler, Great Grandpa of Adeline, Quinn; and Allirah. A funeral service for Boyd will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui, on Wednesday, the 8th of July 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 4, 2020