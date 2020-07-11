Home

Brent Aaron COOK Notice
COOK, Brent Aaron. On July 8, 2020 peacefully at his home, aged 51 years. Dearly loved Dad of Nicole and Peter, and Kelsi and Ash. Loved Poppa of Axell. A much loved son of Dulcie and Reg Cook. Loved brother and brother in law of Dennis and Sue, and Pam and Terry and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Brent's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday July 13, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 11, 2020
