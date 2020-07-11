|
COOK, Brent Aaron. On July 8, 2020 peacefully at his home, aged 51 years. Dearly loved Dad of Nicole and Peter, and Kelsi and Ash. Loved Poppa of Axell. A much loved son of Dulcie and Reg Cook. Loved brother and brother in law of Dennis and Sue, and Pam and Terry and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Brent's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday July 13, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 11, 2020