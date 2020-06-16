|
MOULDEY, Brian Edward. Aged 85 years, died peacefully at home on Monday, 15 June 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband to Delice. Father to Allyson and Cliff Harwood, Wayne and Lynlea, Graeme (deceased), Grant and Marko, Bruce and Suzanne. Loved Grandad to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Respecting Brian's wishes, a private service for family will be held at Stonehaven, CHB Funeral Services, 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, Thursday 18th June. As Brian touched so many in the community, those who wish to join the family to celebrate his life are welcome at the Waipukurau Club, 10 Russell St, Waipukurau from 3.30pm Thursday 18th June. All donations please direct to St John NZ at stjohn.org.nz C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 16, 2020