|
|
McNICHOLL, Brian Michael. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Friday 30 October 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of the late Lesley. Loved father and father-in-law of Douglas and Karen, Gerald and Jojina, and Deborah and Stuart. Cherished grandad of Ashleigh, Michaela, Roan, Alex, Michael, Isabel, Jenson, and Anya. A special thank you to all the people involved in caring for our Dad. In accordance with Brian's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2020