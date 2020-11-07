Home

Brian Michael McNICHOLL

Brian Michael McNICHOLL Notice
McNICHOLL, Brian Michael. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Friday 30 October 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of the late Lesley. Loved father and father-in-law of Douglas and Karen, Gerald and Jojina, and Deborah and Stuart. Cherished grandad of Ashleigh, Michaela, Roan, Alex, Michael, Isabel, Jenson, and Anya. A special thank you to all the people involved in caring for our Dad. In accordance with Brian's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2020
