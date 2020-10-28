Home

Bronwyn (Howell) STEVENSON

Bronwyn (Howell) STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON, Bronwyn (nee Howell). Passed peacefully at home on Friday 23, October 2020 surrounded by family holding her hands after 67 years of living life to the fullest, following a brave and courageous fight against illness. We've lost our best friend and the pillar of the family. Wife to Ken, mother to Kylie, Nikki, Daniel and Shea, grandmother of five, daughter of John and Iris (Deceased); as well as a Sister, Aunt and Friend. A kind, warm and caring soul who always focussed on family first. Never forget that you were loved by so many, will be missed by all, and always keep smiling. A farewell for Bronwyn will be held in the Tutaenui Hall, Corner of Griffiths Road and Jeffersons Line, Marton on Friday 30 October 2020 at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the Stevenson Family, c/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2020
