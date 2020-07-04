|
|
HAMILTON, Bruce Glanville (BGH). Peacefully passed away on Friday 8th May 2020 at Bob Scott Lower Hutt. Aged 87 Dearly loved Husband to the late Frederica Hamilton and Susan Hamilton. Loved and dedicated father to Rolf, Robert and Simon Werthmuller and the Barnard Families. Devoted father-in- law, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Uncle. Brother to Ross and the late Don Hamilton. A memorial service will be held for Bruce at Rathkeale College, Masterton on the 30th July 2020 at 1pm In the College Gymnasium.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 4, 2020