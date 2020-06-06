|
COLEMAN, Bruce James. Of Marton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 28 May 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Husband of Betty for 63 years. Loved Dad of Alan and Julie, Helen and Gary, Beverley and Clive. Treasured Pop of Sean, Karla; Jenn, Rachael (dec), Christopher (dec); Amanda, and Jason. Adored Great Grandad of Thomas, Grace, and Hugo. Messages to the Coleman family, C/O 18 Morris Street Marton. At the families request, a private funeral has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 6, 2020