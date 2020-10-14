Home

Bryan Robert HARVEY

Bryan Robert HARVEY Notice
HARVEY, Bryan Robert. 22.10.1945 - 10.10.2020. Peacefully on 10 October 2020. Aged 74 Years. Much loved only son of the late William and Kathleen Griffin. A valued and special friend to the Brasting, Moffitt, Stockman and McKenna families. An extra special thanks to Shayne and Leanne who have been his rock for the past few months and were always there for him whatever he needed. "Fly high special friend and rest in peace" In accordance with Bryan's wishes a Private Burial has taken place.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020
