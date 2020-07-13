|
JOSEPH, Carol Louise. On July 11, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving whanau, aged 65 years. Dearly loved wife of Gavin. Loved Mum of Ian, Florence, Marie, Gavin Jnr, Turama, and Gypseyrose. Much loved Nanny of Charlee, and Keanu and a loved aunty to many. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Carol's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 13, 2020