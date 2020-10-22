Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
More Obituaries for Catharina VISSER
Catharina (Tina) VISSER

Catharina (Tina) VISSER Notice
VISSER, Catharina (Tina) (nee Kuipers). Passed away peacefully 16 October 2020. Aged 90 years, with her daughters by her side. Loved wife of the late Johannes Koomen and much loved wife of Ruurd (Rue) Visser. Loving mum to Lois and Diana, Robert, Peter, Helen and John and partners. Adored Oma to her 15 grand children and Ome/ great Oma to 10 great grand children. Your strength and determination will be missed by all. A celebration of Tina's life will be held at the Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Thursday (TODAY), 22nd October 2020 at 11:00 am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kidney Society would be appreciated and may be made at www.kidneysociety. co.nz/donations/. All communications to "The Visser Family", C/- P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943. Faithfull Funeral Services Ltd
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2020
