SIMPSON, Catherine (Cath). Died peacefully in her sleep at the Waireka Care Home, Pahiatua, on Sunday 16 August 2020. Loved wife of the late Terry. Loved daughter of the late Katie and Joe. Loved Mum of Jane and David, John and Christine, and Helen and Chris. Loved Grandma of Michael, John, Amy, Rebecca, Emma, Robert, James, and Iain, and Great Grandma of Charlie, Cara, Billie, and Ethan. A service to celebrate Cath's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Saturday 22nd August 2020, at 10:00am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020