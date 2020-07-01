|
|
CHAN (Chow) Chi Kit. Born 25 July 1928 died 23 June 2020 peacefully at Whanganui Hospital in her 92nd year. Devoted wife to the late Pan Choi. Loved Mama of Wai Ping and Wah, Lap Yu and Yuk Sin (Rebecca), Wai Har (dcd) and Ying Young (dcd), Lap Hei and Fong, Siu Ping, Lap Fung (Lupton For). Companion to her sister Hop For (Joe) and Por Por to her 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A Private Family Funeral Service for Chi Kit has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 1, 2020