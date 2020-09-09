|
MEDLICOTT, Christine Leah, (Chrissie). It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved Mum and friend Chrissie passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 6 September 2020. Loving mother and mother in law of Jon and Rochelle, Nic and Hamish, Anna and Lincoln, Kate and Richard, and Sally and Mathew. Devoted Nan to Tomas, Jane, and Hannah; Jed, and Anna; Isabella, and Eli; Ana, and George; and Skye, Fraser, Olive, and Leo. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2020