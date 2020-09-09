Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine MEDLICOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Leah (Chrissie) MEDLICOTT

Add a Memory
Christine Leah (Chrissie) MEDLICOTT Notice
MEDLICOTT, Christine Leah, (Chrissie). It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved Mum and friend Chrissie passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 6 September 2020. Loving mother and mother in law of Jon and Rochelle, Nic and Hamish, Anna and Lincoln, Kate and Richard, and Sally and Mathew. Devoted Nan to Tomas, Jane, and Hannah; Jed, and Anna; Isabella, and Eli; Ana, and George; and Skye, Fraser, Olive, and Leo. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -