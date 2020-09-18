|
|
MEDLICOTT, Christine Leah, (Chrissie). It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved Mum and friend Chrissie passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 6 September 2020. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jon and Rochelle, Nic and Hamish, Anna and Lincoln, Kate and Richard, and Sally and Mathew. Devoted Nan to Tomas, Jane, and Hannah; Jed, and Anna; Isabella, and Eli; Ana, and George; and Skye, Fraser, Olive, and Leo. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel atrium, or visit www.leukaemia.org.nz A service for Chrissie will be live streamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at 1:30pm. For more information please call 063455522.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2020