TUNBRIDGE, Colin Svensden. On 13th October 2020 peacefully at Hospice Wanganui, aged 85 years young. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Loved Dad and father-in- law of Chris and Lesley, Andrew and Wendy, Kathryn and Mark. Adored Poppa of Michael, Nathan; Kieran, Brooke, Ella; Chloe; Jordan, Sophie, and Kate. Loved Gran Poppa to Lachlan. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui will be greatly appreciated and can posted to P.O.Box 4284, Wanganui. Colin's legacy will live on through his family and their love for one another. In accordance with Colin's wishes a Private Family Farewell has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020