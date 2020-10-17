Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin TUNBRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Svensden TUNBRIDGE

Add a Memory
Colin Svensden TUNBRIDGE Notice
TUNBRIDGE, Colin Svensden. On 13th October 2020 peacefully at Hospice Wanganui, aged 85 years young. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Loved Dad and father-in- law of Chris and Lesley, Andrew and Wendy, Kathryn and Mark. Adored Poppa of Michael, Nathan; Kieran, Brooke, Ella; Chloe; Jordan, Sophie, and Kate. Loved Gran Poppa to Lachlan. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui will be greatly appreciated and can posted to P.O.Box 4284, Wanganui. Colin's legacy will live on through his family and their love for one another. In accordance with Colin's wishes a Private Family Farewell has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -