WEBSTER, Colleen Roslyn Mary, (nee Bell). In Hospice Whanganui on Wednesday, 15th July 2020, aged 72 years. Loved wife of the late Robert. Much loved Mum of Kim, and Robyn, and loving Granny of Zavier. A special step mum and friend of Keith, and Paul and their family's. A much loved sister of Mike, Colin, and the late Bob, and Terry. Loved sister-in-law, step mother, Aunt and friend. In memory of Colleen, donations to Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated and can be left at the funeral service or sent to PO Box 4284 Wanganui. A service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held in St Peters Anglican Church, Koromiko Road Wanganui, on Monday, 20th of July 2020 at 1.30PM.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2020