BEAVEN, Constance Agnes (Con) (nee Brownlie). Passed away peacefully at Summerset in Wanganui on Saturday 7th November 2020, aged 106 years and 7 months. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother and mother- in-law of Ian and Jenni, Ray and Lynne, Janet and Tanna and Graham and Catherine. Loved Grandma of her 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. The family are grateful to all the staff at Summerset for the care they gave Con during her later years. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Con's life in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Saturday, 21st November 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020