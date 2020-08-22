|
WILLIAMS, David George (Dave). Passed away on Thursday, 20 August 2020, peacefully at home in Palmerston North and surrounded by his loving family. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Esther for 40 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and Joe. Cherished Grandad of Kaea and JJ. A loved brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441. Dave is laying in state at home and everyone is welcome to visit. A service for Dave will be held on Wednesday, 26 August 2020, followed by a private interment. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, family have requested to be contacted at [email protected] by 2.00pm this Monday to express your interest in attending Dave's farewell.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2020