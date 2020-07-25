Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gordon STEWART

Add a Memory
David Gordon STEWART Notice
STEWART, David Gordon. On July 20, 2020 in Masonic Court Rest Home aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynette. A loved stepdad of Dwayne (deceased), Tania and Tim, and Cara and Gary. Much loved grandad David of Lucinda, George, Jonty; Rebecca, and Max. A loved brother, brother-in- law and uncle. Special thanks to the staff of Masonic Court for their loving care of David. In accordance with David's wishes a private family farewell has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -