STEWART, David Gordon. On July 20, 2020 in Masonic Court Rest Home aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynette. A loved stepdad of Dwayne (deceased), Tania and Tim, and Cara and Gary. Much loved grandad David of Lucinda, George, Jonty; Rebecca, and Max. A loved brother, brother-in- law and uncle. Special thanks to the staff of Masonic Court for their loving care of David. In accordance with David's wishes a private family farewell has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 25, 2020