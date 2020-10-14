|
O'LEARY, David John (Kia Ora). Passed away suddenly 9th October 2020, aged 66. Beloved husband of Lee-Anne (Annie) O'Leary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sarah, Kathryn, Sara, Shannon and Martin, and Sinead and Billy. Devoted Grandad to Kaleb, Zander, Tannisen, Kohen, Lucia, Riley, Oliver, Meilah, and Caine. Loved and respected brother of Jamie and Sue, Don, Christine and Steve, Megan and Dave, Michael and Tanya. Dave's service will be live streamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz for those who cannot attend in person. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Dave's life to be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Friday, the 16th of October 2020 at 1:30pm. "Forever in our hearts."
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020