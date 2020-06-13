|
|
COLLINSON, Dawn. Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home, New Plymouth on Monday, 8th June 2020. Aged 98 years. Much loved wife of the late Lawson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of George and Dianne; Nanette and John Maslin (Whanganui). Much loved nanna of Adele, Nadine and Ursula; Great Nanna of Ella, Reece, Alex, Natasha, Lucy and Emilia. Cherished friend of Roy Donald. All messages to the Collinson family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. In accordance with Dawn's wishes a private family service has been held. Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Phone 06 765 7672
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 13, 2020