Dawn COLLINSON Obituary
COLLINSON, Dawn. Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home, New Plymouth on Monday, 8th June 2020. Aged 98 years. Much loved wife of the late Lawson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of George and Dianne; Nanette and John Maslin (Whanganui). Much loved nanna of Adele, Nadine and Ursula; Great Nanna of Ella, Reece, Alex, Natasha, Lucy and Emilia. Cherished friend of Roy Donald. All messages to the Collinson family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. In accordance with Dawn's wishes a private family service has been held. Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Phone 06 765 7672
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 13, 2020
