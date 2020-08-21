Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dayalbhai PATEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dayalbhai Mithabhai (Dayal) PATEL

Add a Memory
Dayalbhai Mithabhai (Dayal) PATEL Notice
PATEL, Dayalbhai Mithabhai (Dayal). Moved to New Zealand from India in 1990. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15 August 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Bhanuben. Much loved Dad of Jagdish and Navnita, Hasmukh and Urmilla, Sheila and Ashok, Bharti and Ashvin. A treasured Grandad and Great- Grandad. Cherished by many extended family and friends. Messages to the Patel family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Broadview Lifecare for their amazing care of Dayal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers Whanganui Inc, 136 Victoria Avenue, Whanganui 4500. A service to celebrate Dayal's life will be held on Tuesday 25 August 2020. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, attendance will be by invitation only.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dayalbhai's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -