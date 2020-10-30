|
HARRIS, Debbie Victoria. On October 29, 2020 peacefully at Summerset on the Coast, Paraparaumu. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom; Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Marlene, Susan and John, Jane, Graham and Rachael, Brendon and Julia. Much loved Nana of her 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance PO Box 601 Wellington would be appreciated. Messages to "the Harris family" may be placed in Debbie's tribute book at www. tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723 Paraparaumu. Debbie's funeral service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home 300 Kapiti Road Paraparaumu on Saturday October 31st 2020 at 11:30am followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2020