GILFORD (HADDON) Deborah Hannah Riwhi 30/8/20 Appreciate support given during the loss of a beautiful compassionate daughter, mother, grandmother, sister (in-law), auntie, cousin, friend. Work performed tirelessly and lovingly in every way possible. Koha, food and taking care of our personal requirements. Debbie is truly missed but no longer suffering from the Adamic sin, inherited illness and death. Her resurrection hope is in Jehovah's care. Gods word Rev 21: 3-5 is our Eternal Promise. Love you Debs, now with your sister Ness, brothers Nuku and Johnny Boy. Isaiah 49; 15. Miss Dad and Cory Lee too. Memories forever in my heart. Jehovah gives me strength and courage, spiritual guidance to go on, on borrowed time. Death is not normal Genesis 2: 15-17 Read on. Thank you from Haddon, Davis, Rogers, Tauroa and Gilford families Forever your Love Mum
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020