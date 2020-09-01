Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah GUILFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Hannah Riwhi (Haddon) GUILFORD

Add a Memory
Deborah Hannah Riwhi (Haddon) GUILFORD Notice
GUILFORD, Deborah Hannah Riwhi (nee Haddon) 28.7.1969 - 30.8.2020 at 3.44pm, peacefully surrounded by those who loved her. Dearly loved wife of Michael. Loved mother of Lana and Dennis, Ethan; James and Mel, Joe and Wiki, Gina and Trent, and Michelle. Loved daughter of Tui and the late Nuku Haddon. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of Wiki and Murray Rodger, Virginia and Tony Davis, Huri and Selina Haddon, the late Nuku (Jnr), Vanessa, and Johny. Most precious Nana of Izayah, Cory, Carter, Giana, Aries, and Cenix. A loved aunty, cousin and friend. Number 6: 24 - 26 May Jehovah bless you and safeguard you. May Jehovah make his face shine upon you. May Jehovah lift up his face and grant you peace. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Deborah's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -