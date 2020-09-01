|
GUILFORD, Deborah Hannah Riwhi (nee Haddon) 28.7.1969 - 30.8.2020 at 3.44pm, peacefully surrounded by those who loved her. Dearly loved wife of Michael. Loved mother of Lana and Dennis, Ethan; James and Mel, Joe and Wiki, Gina and Trent, and Michelle. Loved daughter of Tui and the late Nuku Haddon. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of Wiki and Murray Rodger, Virginia and Tony Davis, Huri and Selina Haddon, the late Nuku (Jnr), Vanessa, and Johny. Most precious Nana of Izayah, Cory, Carter, Giana, Aries, and Cenix. A loved aunty, cousin and friend. Number 6: 24 - 26 May Jehovah bless you and safeguard you. May Jehovah make his face shine upon you. May Jehovah lift up his face and grant you peace. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Deborah's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2020