BROWN, Denice Carlisle. 13 December 1940 - 14 November 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Matthew Victor Brown. Beloved Mother of the Bulls Brown Tribe. Loved dearly by her 22 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren. We Know Heaven will be beautiful today as it has gained a special Angel. You are loved unconditionally and eternally by us all on earth. May you walk beside us for the rest of our time until we can hold you again. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Denice's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by interment in the Bulls Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2020