OSBORNE, Dennis John. On 22nd September 2020 at Hospice Whanganui, after a short battle with cancer, aged 70 years. Dennis was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Beloved son of the late Edward (Ted) and Veronica (Bonnie) Osborne. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Dianne and Jim Cooke (deceased), Brian (deceased), Michael and Robyn, Ted and Marama (deceased), Donald (deceased), Barry (deceased), Gary (deceased), and William. Beloved uncle and great uncle of all his nieces and nephews. You will be greatly missed Dennis and forever in our hearts. The family would like to extend their thanks to Hospice Whanganui and Zoe for all your help looking after Dennis. In accordance with Dennis' wishes, a Private Family Service has taken place.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2020