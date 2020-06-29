|
SIEVERTS, Dennis Maxwell (farmer). Passed away peacefully on 27 June 2020, Aged 78. Dennis will be remembered for his love of farming, his cows, kindness, determination, integrity and his many achievements over the years. He will be forever and sadly missed by all. A service for Dennis to celebrate his life will be held at 10am on Thursday 2 July at the Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North. Rest in peace Dennis, your work is done. Close the gate and leave your boots by the door.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 29, 2020