TAMAKEHU, Desmond John. 1/11/1951 ~ 19/11/2020 Passed away suddenly in Australia, surrounded by loving family. Beloved son of Waati and Flossie. Brother to Joyce, Sid, Annette, Chris, Tony, Jenny, Michael and Bev. Adored father of Tracey and Terry, Grandfather to Natalie, Bradley and Jack and favourite cousin and uncle of many. Cherished by all who knew him - he will be forever missed. The live webcast service will be held on Wednesday, 25th November, 4:30pm at Dempsey and Forrest, Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2020
