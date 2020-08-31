Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane TRILLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Patricia (Benefield) TRILLO

Add a Memory
Diane Patricia (Benefield) TRILLO Notice
TRILLO, Diane Patricia (Benefield). Dad came and took his darling to join him on 29 August 2020 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Adored wife of the late Graham and the most loving, caring mother of Julie, Terry, Linda and Jody. A precious nan, great nan and mother in law who will be sadly missed but always remain in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff at Stokeswood Rest Home for their outstanding love and care of Mum. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 152 Stokes Valley Road, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt tomorrow (Tuesday, September 1, 2020) at 11.00am thereafter burial at Carterton. All messages to the "Trillo family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -