Dianne Evelyn (Dia) OSMAN

Dianne Evelyn (Dia) OSMAN Notice
OSMAN, Dianne Evelyn (Dia). Departed from us at 1pm on Sunday 18th October 2020 aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Ray, for 54 years, and mother of Grant (Canada), Susan and Mark (deceased Nov 1998), Nan to Kaylin and Marko (Canada), and survived by her twin brother David. We wish to recognise and thank the medical staff, particularly Hospice Taranaki for their compassionate care, which allowed Dia to remain at home with family. A small private service was held on Thursday 22 October 2020 in New Plymouth, messages etc to 4 Lantana Place, Bell Block, New Plymouth 4312. Should anybody wish, a donation to Hospice Taranaki in Dianne's name would be appreciated. a simple cremation & burials Phone 0800 236 236.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2020
