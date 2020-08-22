|
MUNRO, Dianne Heather (Di). Formerly of Wanganui. On 20th August 2020, bravely at home, Rangiora, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Robin. Loving mother and mother in law of Luke, Josh and Sam. Adored and cherished Nanna of Lucas, Ollie, and Toby. Di will be dearly missed by all her knew her. A Celebration of Di's life will be held in Our Chapel, 12 High Street, Rangiora on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 11am. For those unable to attend live streaming of service is available on https://youtu.be/ pRnNuDCyp60
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2020