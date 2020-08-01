Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DIENY GEDYE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIENY GEDYE

Add a Memory
DIENY GEDYE Notice
GEDYE, Dieny. In Whanganui Hospital on 29th July 2020, aged 81 Years. Loved wife of Carl and loved mother of Adriaan, Corry, Gerry and Francis. Loved step mother of Debbie, Derek, Delwyn and Diane. Loved Oma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Willem van Niekerk and all the staff at St Johns Hill Healthcare for their care of Dieny. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Dieny in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Monday 3rd of August 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIENY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -