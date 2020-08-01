|
GEDYE, Dieny. In Whanganui Hospital on 29th July 2020, aged 81 Years. Loved wife of Carl and loved mother of Adriaan, Corry, Gerry and Francis. Loved step mother of Debbie, Derek, Delwyn and Diane. Loved Oma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Willem van Niekerk and all the staff at St Johns Hill Healthcare for their care of Dieny. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Dieny in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Monday 3rd of August 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2020