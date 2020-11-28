Home

Donald Gordon "Don" MORRIS

Donald Gordon "Don" MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Donald Gordon (Don). Of Marton, formerly of Wainuiomata. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family on Thursday 26 November 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Nona for 60 years. Cherished Dad of Sandra and Graham. Adored Grandad of Jennifer and Nathan, Erica, Rebecca and Curtis, Shaniyn and Sam; and much loved by his seven great- granchildren. Will be dearly missed by all of his extended family. Messages to the Morris family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Tuesday 1 December 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2020
