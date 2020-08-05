|
|
RUSH, Donna Sue. Mrs. Donna Sue Rush, 70 a resident of Auburndale Florida and former resident of Whanganui New Zealand passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center Florida after a courageous battle with cancer. Mrs. Rush was born September 1, 1949 in Winter Park, Florida to Johnnie A.L. and Minnie F. (Donaldson) Wallace. Donna moved to New Zealand, in 1992 with her future husband, they married and lived in New Zealand until 2014 when Donna moved back to Florida for medical treatment. She was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed staying in touch with Facebook friends, loved to garden and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Donna is survived by her devoted husband of 28 years - Bernie Rush formally of Whanganui, 3 sons - Jon Kent and his wife Lisa of Bradenton, FL., Chris Kent of Auburndale, FL. and Patrick Kent and his partner D'Angelo Franco of Lakeland, FL.; stepson - Patrick Rush of London, England; 2 stepdaughters - Shannon Rush of New Zealand and Bernadette Rush of Australia; 2 sisters - Pam Taylor and her husband Jack of Bartow, FL. and Deborah Harris and her husband - David of Englewood, FL.; niece - Brandi Thompson and her husband Dwayne of North Carolina and 8 grandchildren. A memorial service to be held at 2:00 pm Eastern standard time Friday, August 7th at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Drive, Auburndale, FL. 33823. (863) 967-1167 The Memorial service can be viewed live in New Zealand from 5.30am Saturday August 9th on the Kersey Funeral Home Web Site "www. kerseyfuneralhome. com" and clicking on the Donna Rush link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020