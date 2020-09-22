|
STAMPA, Doris Eileen (Dorrie). Peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on Wednesday 16th September 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter and much loved mother and mother- in-law of Garry and Colleen, Rex and Valmay, Wayne (deceased), Lorraine and the late Neil, Bindi, and the late Tracey. Treasured Nana of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In accordance with Dorrie's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2020