CARRINGTON, Dorothy Ruth (Dot). Peacefully at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier on Tuesday 10 November 2020. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Bernie Carrington . Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Guy Whaanga (Napier), Lyn and Pat Sievers (Pukekohe), Lance and Heather, and Eric (Perth). Dearly loved Nan, grandma and great grandma. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, Kuku Street Taihape, on Tuesday 17th November 2020, at 1pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2020