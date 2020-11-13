Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3880452
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy CARRINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ruth (Dot) CARRINGTON

Add a Memory
Dorothy Ruth (Dot) CARRINGTON Notice
CARRINGTON, Dorothy Ruth (Dot). Peacefully at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier on Tuesday 10 November 2020. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Bernie Carrington . Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Guy Whaanga (Napier), Lyn and Pat Sievers (Pukekohe), Lance and Heather, and Eric (Perth). Dearly loved Nan, grandma and great grandma. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, Kuku Street Taihape, on Tuesday 17th November 2020, at 1pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -