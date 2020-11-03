|
Wiremu Edmonds Potaka-Osborne From Nana and Koro E pā, i runga I te matua, te tama o ihu karaiti me te wairua tapu. "Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness and all things will be added unto you" Matthew 6:33 Me mihi ki nga puketapu te titiro mai ki a matou ki nga morehu toinga, te mau te toro atu te ringa ki te kakau o te hoe, Kia hoea tika te waka. Ka ū, ka ū, ka tau. Tihei mauri ora. Tena Tatou e te whanau whanui, ka nui te mihi aroha ki a tatou katou i tae tinana mai ki te taha o to tatou nei taonga a Wiremu Edmonds Potaka- Osborne We would like to say a big big thank- you to everyone who travelled near and far to be present at our mokos tangi, to our overseas whanau that we're unable to attend due to current circumstances your thoughts and support were felt. Many thanks to our kaikorero, kaikaranga and kaiwaiata from Wharewhakamate to Namukura. To our ringawera in the kitchen, from the preparations, cooks and cleaners all around our marae. He aroha tino nui ma koutou. To our tamariki and kaiako at Te Kura o Kokohuia, tēnei te mihi, the leadership and initiative was clearly seen. Thank you to every contribution to koha, Every single person and role was never gone unnoticed, we appreciate the love and support from each one of you. Big thanks to our whanau whanui o Mere Te Aroha and the Potaka-Osborne whanau, To the brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, mokopuna and friends we just want to thank you from the depths of our hearts. We love you all, Tom, Flo, Rob, Nick and whanau. 06.01.05 - 24.10.20
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2020