Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Eileen Ailsa (Beaumont) McKINLAY-AYRES


1931 - 2020
McKINLAY-AYRES, Eileen Ailsa (nee Beaumont). 1931-2020 Our Mum passed away peacefully on the 21st July 2020 at Broadview Rest Home Hospital, Whanganui. Loved wife of the late Angus, and the late Peter. Much loved Mum of Angus and Sharron, Wendy and John, and Peter. Also Jan and Susie. Loved by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Special friend of Jim Keeley and Kura Attenborough. Special thanks to the Staff at Broadview for their love and care. All messages c/- The McKinlay-Ayres Family, P.O.Box 341, Whanganui. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Mum's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Saturday 25th July 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 22, 2020
