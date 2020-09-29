Home

Elizabeth Karene (Woodfield) BIGGS

BIGGS, Elizabeth Karene (nee Woodfield). As a result of cancer. 25th September 2020. Aged 65. College Principal, Educationalist and Musician. Loved wife of Don. Treasured mother and mother- in-law of Andrew and Kristy, Elizabeth and Michael Carter. Devoted Nana of Lara and Aubrey, Evelyn (Evie) and Benjamin. A private committal and cremation is taking place this week. Because of Auckland connections with family and friends, a public celebration and thanksgiving service for Karene's life will be held in Palmerston North when Covid-19 restrictions are eased.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2020
