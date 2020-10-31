Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth BIGGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Karene (Woodfield) BIGGS

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Karene (Woodfield) BIGGS Notice
BIGGS, Elizabeth Karene (nee Woodfield). On 25th September 2020. Don, Andrew and Kristy, Elizabeth and Michael Carter and families welcome friends to a Memorial Service in Celebration of Karene's life on Monday 9th November in the Palmerston North Central Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, at 1.30pm. A video link is available at beauchamp.co.nz/ webcasting/remote password Biggs. A private cremation has taken place during Covid19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to Manawatu and Arohanui Hospice would be welcomed, either through their websites, or placed in a box at the service.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -