BIGGS, Elizabeth Karene (nee Woodfield). On 25th September 2020. Don, Andrew and Kristy, Elizabeth and Michael Carter and families welcome friends to a Memorial Service in Celebration of Karene's life on Monday 9th November in the Palmerston North Central Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, at 1.30pm. A video link is available at beauchamp.co.nz/ webcasting/remote password Biggs. A private cremation has taken place during Covid19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to Manawatu and Arohanui Hospice would be welcomed, either through their websites, or placed in a box at the service.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020