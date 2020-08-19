Home

WATSON, Elizabeth Mary. Peacefully after a short illness at Hospice Wanganui with her loving family at her side, on August 18, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Paul, a much loved mother in every sense of the word to Bill and Fiona, Bob and Anita, Julie and Tony, James and Rita, and Robert and Shona. A loved step mother, grandmother and great grandmother to so many. Loved sister to Elenore (deceased), Peter (deceased), and John and Kathy. A wonderful life lived with compassion and love. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Elizabeth's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street on Friday August, 21, 2020 at 2.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. Due to the current restrictions a maximum of 100 people are able to attend Elizabeth's Service. There will be live webcast of Elizabeth's service on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz follow the Watch a Funeral Online link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2020
