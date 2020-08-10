|
ASH, Erenora (Nora) Wairata, nee Kereti. Passed away suddenly at home on Friday 7th August 2020, aged 66 years. Beloved wife of Jake, cherished Mum of Dave and Mere, Paul and Maryse, and Matt and Jeanne. Adored by her mokopuna Rawiri and Preston, Trey, Keely and Drew, Cash and Odom and great grandmother of Hinemahu. Loved and respected by her Mum, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Nora will be held dearly in the hearts of all who knew her. Gone to join her Dad and sister Maku. Nora will lay at her home, 179 Hautapu Street Taihape until we say our farewells at a service held at Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, 24 Kuku Street Taihape on Tuesday 11th August 2020 at 11am, followed by burial in the Taihape Cemetery. Nau mai, haere mai, all welcome. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2020