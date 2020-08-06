|
WIGGINS, Evelyn Fay (Mopsy). On August 4, 2020 peacefully at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae. Loved wife of the late Kenneth and dearest little one of Ross Moore. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lance (deceased) and Kathleen, Jean (deceased), Adrian, David and Erin and great-grandchildren, James, Daniel, Joshua; Thomas, Breanna, Liam; Kaitlyn, Abigail; Nicholas and Oliver. Special thanks to the Parkwood Lodge nurses and caregivers for their loving care of Mopsy. In accordance with Mopsy's wishes, Mopsy will be at Kathleen's home 32 End Farm Road, Waikanae (Today) Thursday August 6, 2020 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm for friends to pay their respects. A private family funeral and cremation will be held. Messages C/- the Wiggins and McRae families may be sent to PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2020