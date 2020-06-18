|
|
TAKARANGI, Evelyn Myrtle. Passed away peacefully at home on 17 June 2020, surrounded by her loving whanau, in her 93rd year. Wife of the late Harper and partner of the late Simon. Adored Mum of Maurice, Graham (deceased), Evelyn (deceased), Marian and Paul, Huia and Bernard, Mitzi and Pete, and Billy. Cherished sister of Michael (deceased), Renee (deceased), Violet, Bessie, Frank and Philip. Proud and treasured Nana of 17 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral notice later.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 18, 2020